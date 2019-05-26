Close Brothers Group (CBG) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CBG has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital raised their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,605 ($20.97) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,510 ($19.73) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,654 ($21.61) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,543 ($20.16) to GBX 1,579 ($20.63) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,565 ($20.45) target price (down from GBX 1,570 ($20.51)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,565.88 ($20.46).

CBG opened at GBX 1,399 ($18.28) on Wednesday. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,387 ($18.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,682 ($21.98). The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.49.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

