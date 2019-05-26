CM Finance (CMFN) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CM Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

CMFN stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. CM Finance has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $102.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CM Finance by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in CM Finance by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in CM Finance by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in CM Finance by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CM Finance by 41.7% in the first quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 33,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

CM Finance Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

