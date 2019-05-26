Commerce Bank Increases Stake in Service Co. International (SCI)

Commerce Bank grew its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Service Co. International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,254,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,655,000 after purchasing an additional 117,664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Service Co. International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,776,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,308,000 after purchasing an additional 113,245 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Service Co. International by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,940,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,041 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Service Co. International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,559,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,062,000 after purchasing an additional 464,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Service Co. International by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,448,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,830,000 after purchasing an additional 668,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $47.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $798.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 40.22%.

SCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

In other Service Co. International news, insider Michael R. Webb sold 323,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $13,476,482.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,835,937.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Mecom, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $670,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,734.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,327,455 shares of company stock valued at $55,357,670. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

