Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Position in Amedisys Inc (AMED)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,819 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 597 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Rideout sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.58, for a total value of $171,549.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,040.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $297,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,959.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,043. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $110.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Amedisys Inc has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $140.91.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $467.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.83 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amedisys Inc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMED. BidaskClub lowered Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Amedisys from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.90.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

