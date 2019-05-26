Comparing Vitality Biopharma (VBIO) & Medpace (MEDP)

Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) and Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Vitality Biopharma has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medpace has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.5% of Medpace shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Vitality Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.2% of Medpace shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vitality Biopharma and Medpace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitality Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Medpace 0 1 4 0 2.80

Medpace has a consensus target price of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.53%. Given Medpace’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Medpace is more favorable than Vitality Biopharma.

Profitability

This table compares Vitality Biopharma and Medpace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitality Biopharma -2,528.42% -119.95% -103.86% Medpace 10.49% 17.16% 10.20%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vitality Biopharma and Medpace’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitality Biopharma $100,000.00 101.02 -$4.30 million N/A N/A Medpace $704.59 million 2.85 $73.18 million $2.59 21.63

Medpace has higher revenue and earnings than Vitality Biopharma.

Summary

Medpace beats Vitality Biopharma on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vitality Biopharma

Vitality Biopharma, Inc. engages in the development of cannabinoid pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and inflammatory disorders in the United States. The company's products in pipeline include VBX-100, an oral cannabinoid formulation for inflammatory bowel disease, C.difficile-associated diarrhea and colitis, and narcotic bowel syndrome; and VBX-210, a cannabinoid formulation, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of gastrointestinal conditions. It develops additional cannabinoid product formulations for refractory pain and autism spectrum disorder. The company was formerly known as Stevia First Corp. and changed its name to Vitality Biopharma, Inc. in July 2016. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc., a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas. Its drug development services include development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support. The company also provides bio-analytical laboratory services, clinical human pharmacology, imaging services, and electrocardiography reading support for clinical trials. Medpace Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

