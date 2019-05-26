Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Shares of CSVI opened at $37.00 on Friday. Computer Services has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Get Computer Services alerts:

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Computer Services had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $66.90 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Computer Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/26/computer-services-inc-csvi-plans-0-18-quarterly-dividend.html.

About Computer Services

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; professional services; and e-business services, as well as equipment and supply sales.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.