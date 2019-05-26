Concrete Pumping (BBCP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BBCP. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Concrete Pumping in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Concrete Pumping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. William Blair initiated coverage on Concrete Pumping in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.31 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Concrete Pumping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Concrete Pumping presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Concrete Pumping stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.36.

In other news, Director David A. B. Brown purchased 27,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $138,352.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Argand Partners, Lp purchased 1,625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $7,312,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,861,716 shares of company stock valued at $8,396,072.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the first quarter valued at $193,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter valued at $688,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter valued at $15,689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

