Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $3.87 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,868,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 425.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 620.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 72 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

NYSE:BLK opened at $435.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.44. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.79 and a fifty-two week high of $557.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.58% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $498.00 target price (up from $490.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.36 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $472.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.38.

In other BlackRock news, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.22, for a total transaction of $140,466.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total transaction of $2,273,919.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,658 shares of company stock valued at $18,864,994 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/26/connor-clark-lunn-investment-management-ltd-takes-3-87-million-position-in-blackrock-inc-blk.html.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.