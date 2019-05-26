Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $3.87 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,868,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 425.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 620.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 72 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:BLK opened at $435.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.44. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.79 and a fifty-two week high of $557.00.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.58% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.78 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.02%.
BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $498.00 target price (up from $490.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.36 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $472.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.38.
In other BlackRock news, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.22, for a total transaction of $140,466.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total transaction of $2,273,919.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,658 shares of company stock valued at $18,864,994 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
