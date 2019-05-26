Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Marathon Oil Co. (MRO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 302,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,059,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $122,747,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,766,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $598,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298,905 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,677,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $211,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025,433 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,507,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,926,029 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $171,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,679 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $14.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $24.20.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.12%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

MRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price target on Marathon Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Marathon Oil Co. (MRO)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/26/connor-clark-lunn-investment-management-ltd-takes-position-in-marathon-oil-co-mro.html.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.