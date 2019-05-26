Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) Holdings Reduced by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 98,053 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $64,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ED. Norges Bank bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,741,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 7,452.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,577,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,543,263 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 2,195.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,142,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,341,000 after buying an additional 1,092,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,920,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,211,265,000 after buying an additional 1,052,035 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,086,000. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ED opened at $88.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $88.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 68.52%.

ED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.07 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Consolidated Edison and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.92.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

