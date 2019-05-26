Constellation Brands (STZ) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $220.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $230.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.73% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on STZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Macquarie set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective (up previously from $188.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.58.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $198.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $150.37 and a twelve month high of $234.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 23,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total value of $4,875,199.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 570,857 shares in the company, valued at $117,870,553.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Eric Klein sold 25,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.66, for a total transaction of $5,161,186.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,852 shares in the company, valued at $13,876,798.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,646 shares of company stock worth $15,572,098 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 210.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

