ContentBox Price Hits $0.0070 (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One ContentBox token can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges including UEX, DDEX, CPDAX and Huobi. ContentBox has a total market cap of $5.96 million and $406,558.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ContentBox has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ContentBox alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00016646 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00025037 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005167 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004043 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001268 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001372 BTC.

ContentBox Token Profile

ContentBox uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 851,609,920 tokens. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Huobi, DDEX, CPDAX and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.