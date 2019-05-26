Contrasting Repro-Med Systems (REPR) and Encision (ECIA)

Repro-Med Systems (OTCMKTS:REPR) and Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Repro-Med Systems and Encision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repro-Med Systems 2.38% 12.29% 10.30% Encision -2.69% -10.13% -6.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Repro-Med Systems and Encision, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repro-Med Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Encision 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.7% of Repro-Med Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of Repro-Med Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of Encision shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Repro-Med Systems has a beta of -0.79, meaning that its share price is 179% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Encision has a beta of -0.74, meaning that its share price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Repro-Med Systems and Encision’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repro-Med Systems $17.35 million 3.79 $910,000.00 N/A N/A Encision $8.80 million 0.55 -$240,000.00 N/A N/A

Repro-Med Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Encision.

Summary

Repro-Med Systems beats Encision on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Repro-Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

Encision Company Profile

Encision Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented surgical instruments in the United States. It provides active electrode monitoring (AEM) surgical instruments and monitors that enhance patient safety and patient outcomes in laparoscopic surgical procedures. The company's AEM instruments product line includes a range of endo-mechanical instruments, including scissors, graspers, and dissectors, as well as fixed-tip electrodes and suction-irrigation electrodes. It also provides various handles, which are used for advanced laparoscopic procedures that incorporate stiffer shafts and ergonomic features; AEM EndoShield 2 burn protection systems; and AEM Burn Protection Cable, as well as markets AEM monitor product line that is used in conjunction with AEM instruments. The company sells its products through a network of direct and independent sales representatives. Encision Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

