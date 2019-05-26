Cordy Oilfield Services (CKK) Trading 33.3% Higher

Cordy Oilfield Services Inc. (CVE:CKK) shares traded up 33.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 267,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 152,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and a P/E ratio of -6.67.

Cordy Oilfield Services Inc provides energy and construction services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Heavy Construction. The Environmental Services segment provides clean-up, hazardous goods transportation, and containment services to the oil and natural gas industry, as well as to industrial and commercial customers.

