Cormark Increases Premium Brands (PBH) Price Target to C$97.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target upped by Cormark from C$91.00 to C$97.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ FY2019 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$93.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$72.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Premium Brands from C$97.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Premium Brands from C$92.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Premium Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$93.63.

Premium Brands stock opened at C$84.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.39. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$66.99 and a one year high of C$118.49.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$843.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$829.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 4.91999981666038 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Premium Brands news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Goss bought 560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$85.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,902.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 33,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,869,097.14.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

