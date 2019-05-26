Corporacion America Airports SA (CAAP) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lowered its position in Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,851 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Corporacion America Airports were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Corporacion America Airports during the third quarter worth $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports during the 3rd quarter valued at $587,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 102,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 112,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAAP opened at $7.91 on Friday. Corporacion America Airports SA has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 197.75 and a beta of 1.90.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.58. Corporacion America Airports had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $360.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. Analysts forecast that Corporacion America Airports SA will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporacion America Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

About Corporacion America Airports

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

