Covetrus (CVET) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Svb Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Covetrus in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covetrus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James began coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Covetrus stock opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Covetrus has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $43.83.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.41 million. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Covetrus will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 81,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $2,282,758.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 150,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $4,193,491.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,028 shares of company stock worth $6,495,656 over the last quarter.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

