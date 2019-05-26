Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $13,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 384.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 727.6% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gary E. Muenster sold 3,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $284,528.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,303,501.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 16,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,865 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESE opened at $70.54 on Friday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $78.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.75.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

