Critical Comparison: Origen Financial (ORGN) and First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

Origen Financial (OTCMKTS:ORGN) and First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

First Industrial Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Origen Financial does not pay a dividend. First Industrial Realty Trust pays out 57.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Industrial Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.8% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 30.0% of Origen Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Origen Financial and First Industrial Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origen Financial $50,000.00 47.19 -$160,000.00 N/A N/A First Industrial Realty Trust $403.95 million 10.84 $163.23 million $1.60 21.64

First Industrial Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Origen Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Origen Financial and First Industrial Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origen Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A First Industrial Realty Trust 0 4 3 0 2.43

First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $30.90, indicating a potential downside of 10.75%. Given First Industrial Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Industrial Realty Trust is more favorable than Origen Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Origen Financial and First Industrial Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origen Financial N/A N/A N/A First Industrial Realty Trust 36.88% 9.05% 4.80%

Volatility & Risk

Origen Financial has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Industrial Realty Trust has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Industrial Realty Trust beats Origen Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Origen Financial Company Profile

Origen Financial, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It manages residual interests in its securitized loan portfolios. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Origen Financial, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Southfield, Michigan.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types. In total, we own and have under development approximately 67.1 million square feet of industrial space as of March 31, 2019.

