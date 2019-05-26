Cummins Inc. (CMI) Shares Bought by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cummins by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 671,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 614,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,977,000 after acquiring an additional 383,230 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins stock opened at $159.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $124.40 and a one year high of $169.45.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 10.24%. Cummins’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.47%.

A number of analysts have commented on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $148.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.61.

In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $269,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Cummins Inc. (CMI) Shares Bought by Linscomb & Williams Inc.” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/26/cummins-inc-cmi-shares-bought-by-linscomb-williams-inc.html.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.