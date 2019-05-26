Cummins Inc. (CMI) Shares Bought by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cummins by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 671,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 614,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,977,000 after acquiring an additional 383,230 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cummins stock opened at $159.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $124.40 and a one year high of $169.45.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 10.24%. Cummins’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.47%.
A number of analysts have commented on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $148.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.61.
In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $269,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Cummins Profile
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
