Daimler (DDAIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their hold rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

DDAIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daimler from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Daimler from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Daimler from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

DDAIF stock opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Daimler has a one year low of $50.64 and a one year high of $76.03. The company has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. Daimler had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $45.08 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Daimler will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

