Daseke (DSKE) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DSKE. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Daseke in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Northland Securities began coverage on Daseke in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daseke in a research note on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine lowered Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DSKE opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $286.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.30. Daseke has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $10.19.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $433.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.96 million. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Daseke will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 447.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

