Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Stake Decreased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust reduced its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 32.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 24.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,730,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,765 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3,837.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,713,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440,934 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,742,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $486,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,801,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,356,000 after purchasing an additional 50,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,757,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,658,000 after purchasing an additional 532,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 25,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,450,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,365,982.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,554,538 shares of company stock valued at $175,828,075 and have sold 96,465 shares valued at $5,584,102. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $54.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.13. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.08 and a 12-month high of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 9.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens set a $63.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

