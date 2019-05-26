Deutsche Bank AG Sells 10,090 Shares of Seneca Foods Corp (SENEA)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,090 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,081,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,509,000 after buying an additional 24,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 611,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,624,000 after buying an additional 22,874 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 611,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,624,000 after buying an additional 22,874 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott acquired 3,000 shares of Seneca Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.41 per share, with a total value of $82,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,551 shares in the company, valued at $234,382.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SENEA shares. BidaskClub downgraded Seneca Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Seneca Foods from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th.

SENEA opened at $22.60 on Friday. Seneca Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

