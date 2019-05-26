Deutsche Bank AG Sells 9,579 Shares of Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NERV)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,579 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Minerva Neurosciences were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 23,059 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,993 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 209,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 39,721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,297,000 after purchasing an additional 16,956 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,537,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,297,000 after purchasing an additional 16,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

NERV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th.

NERV opened at $5.37 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences Inc will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Associates L. Index III sold 36,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $257,846.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Associates L. Index III sold 134,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $897,954.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,017. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Minerva Neurosciences Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

