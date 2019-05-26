DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (DBOEY) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.04

DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.04 and last traded at $14.02, with a volume of 26588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th.

The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

About DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services) and GSF (Collateral Management), STOXX (Index Business), and Data.

