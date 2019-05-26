Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $60.66 Million Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,085,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822,221 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $60,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,913.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 649,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 617,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,795,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,575,000 after acquiring an additional 453,803 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,321,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,319,000 after acquiring an additional 382,142 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 14,659.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 229,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 227,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 841,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,544,000 after acquiring an additional 162,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

PDCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

