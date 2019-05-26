Doliver Capital Advisors LP Buys Shares of 555 Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Doliver Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 555 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.4% of Doliver Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,599,653 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,288,105,000 after acquiring an additional 516,913 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,751,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,516,567,000 after acquiring an additional 113,503 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 700,301.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,999,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,010,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998,724 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,642,555 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,290,040,000 after acquiring an additional 18,497 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620,827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,434,435,000 after acquiring an additional 51,724 shares during the period. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,811.14, for a total value of $3,622,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,111,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,838.32, for a total transaction of $696,723.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,594,284.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,990 shares of company stock worth $24,295,428 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,823.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $897.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.53, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.62. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,307.00 and a 1 year high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $2.48. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The business had revenue of $59.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,975.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,975.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price (up previously from $2,225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,050.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,181.89.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

