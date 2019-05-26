Dystem Achieves Market Cap of $24,319.00 (DTEM)

Dystem (CURRENCY:DTEM) traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last week, Dystem has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. One Dystem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex. Dystem has a total market capitalization of $24,319.00 and $1.00 worth of Dystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dystem alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008263 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00009764 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007305 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000180 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Dystem

Dystem is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 5th, 2018. Dystem’s total supply is 5,862,815 coins and its circulating supply is 5,767,116 coins. Dystem’s official Twitter account is @dystemio. Dystem’s official website is dystem.io.

Dystem Coin Trading

Dystem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dystem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dystem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.