DZ Bank Reiterates Neutral Rating for Infineon Technologies (IFXA)

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.50 ($25.00) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Infineon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €22.24 ($25.86).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($22.91).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.