Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (ETW) Stake Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 570,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,587 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write were worth $5,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 2,087.3% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 34,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 33,230 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 40,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000.

ETW opened at $9.58 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0727 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

