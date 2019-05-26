eBay Inc (EBAY) Position Decreased by Smead Capital Management Inc.

Smead Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,584,880 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 20,190 shares during the quarter. eBay accounts for about 3.0% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $58,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 168,363 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 25,206 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in eBay by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 12,155 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,071 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $681,000. Finally, Bach Investment Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,298,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,653,190. eBay Inc has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

EBAY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.98.

In related news, CFO Scott F. Schenkel sold 89,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,453,719.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,521,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 14,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $541,860.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,160.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,199 shares of company stock valued at $6,778,517. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

