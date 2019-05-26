eBay Inc (EBAY) Short Interest Down 15.1% in April

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,814,878 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the April 15th total of 23,334,076 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,802,474 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. eBay has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $40.86.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. eBay had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 31.26%. eBay’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

In other eBay news, CFO Scott F. Schenkel sold 89,707 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $3,453,719.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,521,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 14,237 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $541,860.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,160.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,199 shares of company stock worth $6,778,517 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova boosted its holdings in eBay by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirova now owns 800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.98.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

