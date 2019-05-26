Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Position Reduced by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 21,360.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,636,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587,326 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $559,646,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,112,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $629,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,749 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,576,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,160,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,431,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,516,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,082 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $1,147,227.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 122,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,902,560.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total transaction of $53,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,466,354.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,306 shares of company stock worth $26,869,558. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $169.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.85. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $134.38 and a twelve month high of $197.86.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.87 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $189.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

