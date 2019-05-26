Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, February 11th. They issued a market perform rating and a $29.71 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.95 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELAN opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $37.61.

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $731.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.43 per share, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $251,022.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 350.7% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $2,445,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000.

