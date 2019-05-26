Ellaism Market Cap Hits $77,666.00 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. Ellaism has a total market cap of $77,666.00 and $163.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ellaism has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $268.10 or 0.03074018 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00088538 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io.

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.