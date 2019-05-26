Endeavour Silver (EXK) PT Set at $3.00 by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) in a research note published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

EXK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.81.

Shares of NYSE:EXK opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $227.59 million, a PE ratio of -19.33 and a beta of -0.11. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.35.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 16.79% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 35,215 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 23,479 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 33.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,727,349 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 435,827 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 8.8% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 663,918 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 53,560 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $1,977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

