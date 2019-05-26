EPR Properties (EPR) Position Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in EPR Properties were worth $10,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 4.9% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in EPR Properties by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 26,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in EPR Properties by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $79.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $59.80 and a 12 month high of $80.20.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.77%.

In other news, VP Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total value of $77,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,434,371.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $62,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,633.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,366 shares of company stock valued at $563,373. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James set a $84.00 price target on EPR Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on EPR Properties from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/26/epr-properties-epr-position-boosted-by-raymond-james-associates.html.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.