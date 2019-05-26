Equinix (EQIX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Equinix from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Equinix from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Equinix from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $501.44.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $496.52 on Friday. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $335.29 and a fifty-two week high of $500.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.16 by ($3.72). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinix will post 20.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.88, for a total transaction of $97,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.62, for a total value of $491,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,396.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,934 shares of company stock worth $4,850,550 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 27.9% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

