ETF Managers Group LLC Boosts Position in Aptiv PLC (APTV)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Aptiv by 4.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 590,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,966,000 after buying an additional 23,372 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $706,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 10,049 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 3.4% in the first quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 75,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 19,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total transaction of $1,708,808.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Aptiv to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aptiv to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Aptiv from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp set a $95.00 price target on Aptiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

NYSE:APTV opened at $67.81 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $58.80 and a 1 year high of $103.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Aptiv had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

