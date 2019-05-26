E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC) Holdings Cut by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $8,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1,689.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,499,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,639 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETFC. BidaskClub downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. E*TRADE Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

In related news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 41,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $1,988,827.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,061.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETFC traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,330. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $40.41 and a 1-year high of $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.04 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 37.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is 14.40%.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

