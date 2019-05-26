Express (EXPR) Trading Up 10.5%

Shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) were up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.58. Approximately 176,444 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,835,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Express from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Express from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Express from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.96.

Get Express alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $238.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $628.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.63 million. Express had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 0.46%. Express’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Express, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Express by 204.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,245,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,781,000 after acquiring an additional 836,893 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Express by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 96,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Express by 4.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 148,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Express by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,256,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,259,000 after acquiring an additional 98,995 shares during the period.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Express (EXPR) Trading Up 10.5%” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/26/express-expr-trading-up-10-5.html.

Express Company Profile (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.