Express (EXPR) Trading Up 10.5%

Shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) were up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.58. Approximately 176,444 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,835,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Express from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Express from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Express from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.96.
The firm has a market cap of $238.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.00.
Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $628.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.63 million. Express had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 0.46%. Express’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Express, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Express by 204.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,245,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,781,000 after acquiring an additional 836,893 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Express by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 96,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Express by 4.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 148,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Express by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,256,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,259,000 after acquiring an additional 98,995 shares during the period.
Express Company Profile (NYSE:EXPR)
Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.
