Express, Inc. (EXPR) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,815,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Express were worth $7,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Express by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Express by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Express by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Express by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Express by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 113,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter.

EXPR stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $238.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.00. Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $11.69.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $628.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.63 million. Express had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Express, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Express from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Express from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.96.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

