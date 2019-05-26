Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (FMAO) Earns News Impact Score of -1.83

News headlines about Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) have trended somewhat negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) earned a coverage optimism score of -1.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FMAO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th.

Shares of FMAO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.33. 3,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.68 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.65 million, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.15.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $15.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

