Fastenal (FAST) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FAST. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fastenal from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair downgraded shares of Fastenal from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James set a $39.00 price target on shares of Fastenal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.85.

FAST stock opened at $30.86 on Thursday. Fastenal has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.40%.

In other news, insider Terry Modock Owen sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total value of $132,412.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland J. Hein sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $1,420,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,907.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,970 shares of company stock worth $12,905,432. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4,838.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,659,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,509 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $168,189,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $135,756,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $54,984,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,859,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,666 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

