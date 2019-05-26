Financial Contrast: LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) versus Wave Sync (WAYS)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) and Wave Sync (OTCMKTS:WAYS) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Wave Sync does not pay a dividend. LyondellBasell Industries pays out 35.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LyondellBasell Industries has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LyondellBasell Industries and Wave Sync’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LyondellBasell Industries $39.00 billion 0.74 $4.69 billion $11.27 6.91 Wave Sync $90,000.00 N/A -$5.61 million N/A N/A

LyondellBasell Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Wave Sync.

Volatility and Risk

LyondellBasell Industries has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wave Sync has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LyondellBasell Industries and Wave Sync’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LyondellBasell Industries 11.24% 38.05% 14.07% Wave Sync N/A -1,105.74% -523.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.3% of LyondellBasell Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of LyondellBasell Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.5% of Wave Sync shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for LyondellBasell Industries and Wave Sync, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LyondellBasell Industries 1 4 11 0 2.63 Wave Sync 0 0 0 0 N/A

LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus target price of $113.08, suggesting a potential upside of 45.10%. Given LyondellBasell Industries’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe LyondellBasell Industries is more favorable than Wave Sync.

Summary

LyondellBasell Industries beats Wave Sync on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers. The company also produces and sells propylene oxide and its derivatives; oxyfuels and related products; and intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomers, methanol products, glacial acetic acids, vinyl acetate monomers, and ethylene oxides and derivatives. Further, it produces and markets compounds and solutions, such as polypropylene compounds, engineered plastics, masterbatches, engineered composites, colors, and powders; and advanced polymers. In addition, the company refines crude oil and other crude oils of varied types and sources into gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel; develops and licenses chemical and polyolefin process technologies; and manufactures and sells polyolefin catalysts, as well as purchases and sells ethylene. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Wave Sync Company Profile

Wave Sync Corp., a development stage company, engages in the design, development, and proliferation of next generation debit and credit cards for financial institutions in the United States. The company offers its products by employing secured encryption transmitted through audio wave technology. It also supplies and sells electronic inlays embedded with audio chips and other modules to card manufacturers. The company is based in Randolph, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.