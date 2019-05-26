Fire Lotto (FLOT) Price Hits $0.0104 on Exchanges

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. Fire Lotto has a total market capitalization of $285,738.00 and approximately $217,096.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fire Lotto token can now be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, TOPBTC, YoBit and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fire Lotto alerts:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00528225 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00030048 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008482 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000074 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000235 BTC.

HYPNOXYS (HYPX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000194 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002110 BTC.

About Fire Lotto

FLOT is a token. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery. Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io.

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, YoBit, Crex24 and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fire Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fire Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.