First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 377.3% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 464.4% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 644.9% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $61.12.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $160,370. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

