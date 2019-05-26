First Foundation Advisors Sells 4,061 Shares of General Electric (GE)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,061 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 635,893,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,179,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in General Electric by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 635,893,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,179,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167,111 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in General Electric by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 102,536,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,157,635,000 after purchasing an additional 12,033,153 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,022,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $770,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in General Electric by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,447,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $767,959,000 after purchasing an additional 763,673 shares in the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

GE opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. General Electric has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $14.72.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $27.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.31 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $32,119,092.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $12,921,170.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,709,756 shares of company stock worth $45,535,810 over the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/26/first-foundation-advisors-sells-4061-shares-of-general-electric-ge.html.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.