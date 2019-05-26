Flowchain 24-Hour Volume Reaches $584,315.00 (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and $584,315.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flowchain has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Flowchain token can currently be bought for $5.42 or 0.00067977 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $704.84 or 0.08830986 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00040082 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001567 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00011619 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000622 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Flowchain Token Profile

Flowchain (CRYPTO:FLC) is a token. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co.

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

